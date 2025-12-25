Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary: Prez Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi Pay Tribute

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other leaders paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.