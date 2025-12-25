What India Ate In 2025: Biryani, Burgers And Dosas Lead Swiggy Orders Read On

Indians continued to express their love for food through online orders in 2025, with biryani once again emerging as the undisputed favourite, according to Swiggy's 10th annual“How India Swiggy'd” report. The report offers a snapshot of changing food habits based on millions of orders placed across the country during the year.

Biryani topped the charts with a staggering 93 million orders, reaffirming its status as India's most-loved dish. Close behind were burgers, which recorded 44.2 million orders, followed by pizzas at 40.1 million. Traditional favourites also held strong, with dosas clocking 26.2 million orders, reflecting the enduring popularity of South Indian cuisine across regions.

One of the standout trends highlighted in the report is the growing appetite for regional and local cuisines. Swiggy noted that“hyperlocal is the new authentic,” as diners increasingly turned to dishes rooted in specific geographies. Pahari cuisine saw an extraordinary ninefold growth over the past year, while cuisines such as Malabari, Rajasthani, Malvani and other regional food styles nearly doubled in demand. This surge suggests a renewed interest among consumers in exploring indigenous flavours beyond mainstream offerings.

The Swiggy Report

The report also shed light on ordering patterns during the day. Dinner clearly dominated, with orders during the evening being nearly 32 per cent higher than lunch orders. This trend reflects changing lifestyles, longer workdays and a preference for ordering in rather than cooking after a busy day.

Alongside Indian staples, global cuisines made a strong impression on Indian plates. Mexican food led the international category with 16 million orders, while Tibetan cuisine crossed 12 million orders. Korean food, driven by growing pop culture influence, also found enthusiastic takers, registering 4.7 million orders during the year.

Overall, Swiggy's 2025 report paints a picture of an evolving food culture in India, where comfort foods coexist with regional pride and global curiosity, all delivered conveniently to the doorstep.