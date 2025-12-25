Suryavanshi Triggers Cricketing Quake



Ranchi- Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing an 84-ball 190 for Bihar in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old opener reached his century in just 36 balls, striking 15 sixes and 16 fours in a sustained onslaught that lit up the opening day of the 50-over domestic tournament. His hundred is the second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket, behind Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh, who scored a 35-ball century against the same opposition in 2024.

Suryavanshi's innings came just three days after his failure in the final of the U19 Asia Cup against Pakistan in the UAE, underlining his ability to bounce back in emphatic fashion.

The overall record for the fastest List A century is held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who reached the milestone in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in the 2023-24 season, followed by South Africa great AB de Villiers' 31-ball hundred against West Indies in Johannesburg.

With this knock, Suryavanshi also became the youngest player to score a century in List A cricket.