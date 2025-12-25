Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Attacks Port And Industrial Infrastructure In Odesa Region At Night, One Dead And Several Injured

Russian Army Attacks Port And Industrial Infrastructure In Odesa Region At Night, One Dead And Several Injured


2025-12-25 03:03:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kipper, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, administrative, production, and storage facilities were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Fires broke out at some facilities, but rescuers extinguished them.

Read also: Russian strikes on port of Odesa cause oil spill in Black Sea, killing birds

All emergency services are working at the scene. The elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack and the recording of the latest war crimes committed by the Russian Federation are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army launched an air strike on Derhac i in the Kharkiv region at night, damaging energy infrastructure and a private enterprise.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN25122025000193011044ID1110523830



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search