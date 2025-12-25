Russian Army Attacks Port And Industrial Infrastructure In Odesa Region At Night, One Dead And Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kipper, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, administrative, production, and storage facilities were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Fires broke out at some facilities, but rescuers extinguished them.

All emergency services are working at the scene. The elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack and the recording of the latest war crimes committed by the Russian Federation are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army launched an air strike on Derhac i in the Kharkiv region at night, damaging energy infrastructure and a private enterprise.

Photo: State Emergency Service