Russian Army Attacks Port And Industrial Infrastructure In Odesa Region At Night, One Dead And Several Injured
According to him, administrative, production, and storage facilities were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Fires broke out at some facilities, but rescuers extinguished them.
Read also: Russian strikes on port of Odesa cause oil spill in Black Sea, killing birds
All emergency services are working at the scene. The elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack and the recording of the latest war crimes committed by the Russian Federation are ongoing.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army launched an air strike on Derhac i in the Kharkiv region at night, damaging energy infrastructure and a private enterprise.
Photo: State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment