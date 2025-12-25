Russians Drop Two Aerial Bombs On Derhachi, Damaging Energy Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the city's military administration, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, according to Ukrinform.

The attack took place at around 3:30 a.m. A fire broke out at the site of one of the enemy strikes. Rescuers localized it.

No information about casualties has been received at this time.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 24, Russian troops attacked a thermal power plant in the Kharkiv regio, killing one person and injuring 13 others.

