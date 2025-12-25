Russians Drop Two Aerial Bombs On Derhachi, Damaging Energy Facility
The attack took place at around 3:30 a.m. A fire broke out at the site of one of the enemy strikes. Rescuers localized it.
No information about casualties has been received at this time.Read also: Russian drone crash damages apartment building in Chernihiv
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 24, Russian troops attacked a thermal power plant in the Kharkiv regio, killing one person and injuring 13 others.
Illustrative photo
