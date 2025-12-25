Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Drop Two Aerial Bombs On Derhachi, Damaging Energy Facility

2025-12-25 03:03:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the city's military administration, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, according to Ukrinform.

The attack took place at around 3:30 a.m. A fire broke out at the site of one of the enemy strikes. Rescuers localized it.

No information about casualties has been received at this time.

Read also: Russian drone crash damages apartment building in Chernihiv

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 24, Russian troops attacked a thermal power plant in the Kharkiv regio, killing one person and injuring 13 others.

UkrinForm

