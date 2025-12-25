Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Anniversary Of AZAL Plane Crash (PHOTO)

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Anniversary Of AZAL Plane Crash (PHOTO)


2025-12-25 03:02:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, commemorated the anniversary of the crash involving an "Embraer 190" aircraft owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) in a post on her official Instagram page.

Trend presents the post:

Trend News Agency

