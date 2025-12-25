UN, Azerbaijan Emphasize Cooperation On Nation's Displacement Issues (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Rovshan Rzayev, met with Vladanka Andreeva, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, ahead of the conclusion of her mandate in the country, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the significant role of long-term cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies in addressing the challenges posed by displacement and refugee issues in Azerbaijan. It was noted that resolving the problems of refugees and internally displaced persons has been a key priority of the country's social policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva's efforts to provide care and support to these groups were also highlighted.

The discussion emphasized that Vladanka Andreeva successfully carried out her mission in Azerbaijan during a pivotal period for the country and its people. Following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation, the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes has begun, guided by the First State Program on the Great Return. The Azerbaijani government's efforts to ensure this process is voluntary, safe, and dignified, alongside the extensive reconstruction projects underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur, have drawn significant international attention. At the same time, the ongoing threat from mines and unexploded ordnance in these areas underscores the continued importance of collaboration with international organizations.

Andreeva's cooperation with the State Committee during her tenure as the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan was highly praised. Under her leadership, partnerships with UN institutions deepened, and meaningful progress was achieved in humanitarian and development projects supporting refugees and internally displaced persons.

Committee Chairman Rovshan Rzayev expressed gratitude to Andreeva for her dedicated cooperation and valuable contributions, wishing her continued success in her future endeavors.

In response, Andreeva thanked the Azerbaijani authorities for their warm reception and recognition of her work, emphasizing that the experience gained in Azerbaijan would be instrumental in her future initiatives.

The meeting also included discussions on several issues of mutual interest, strengthening ties and paving the way for continued collaboration.