Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Witnesses Recall Harrowing Moments Of AZAL Plane Crash On Anniversary Event (VIDEO)

Witnesses Recall Harrowing Moments Of AZAL Plane Crash On Anniversary Event (VIDEO)


2025-12-25 03:02:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Today marks the anniversary of the crash of an AZAL plane operating the Baku–Grozny flight near Aktau.

Witnesses of the tragic incident shared their experiences on the “Homeland Is Not Far Away” program. The video material has been published on the official YouTube channel of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Trend presents the program:

MENAFN25122025000187011040ID1110523825



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search