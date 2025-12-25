Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Introduces Updated 50-Manat Banknotes Into Circulation


2025-12-25 03:02:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has released updated 50-manat banknotes into circulation, featuring the signature of the bank's chairman, Taleh Kazimov, effective from December 25, 2025, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the bank, the signature appears on the upper left corner of the front side of the banknote, which also displays the year of production, 2025.

Other design elements and technical specifications of the updated 50-manat note remain unchanged and correspond to those of the currently circulating banknotes of the same denomination.

The updated 50-manat notes will circulate alongside the existing notes of the same value. Images of the front and back sides of the new banknotes have been released by the Central Bank.

