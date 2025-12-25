Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China-Azerbaijan Relations Stand Out As Most Fruitful Year In 2025 - Ambassador

2025-12-25 03:02:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The year 2025 has become one of the most fruitful periods in the history of China-Azerbaijan relations, said Lu Mei, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing summarizing the development of bilateral ties, Lu Mei highlighted that under the leadership of PRC Chairman Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, relations between the two countries have significantly improved in quality and accelerated in development.

“Our bilateral relations have reached the highest level in history – a level of comprehensive strategic partnership,” Lu Mei emphasized.

