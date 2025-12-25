Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani-Chinese Trade Turnover Set To Reach Record High This Year - Ambassador

2025-12-25 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Trade between Azerbaijan and China is set to reach a new historical high this year, said Lu Mei, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing summarizing the development of bilateral relations, Lu Mei noted that from January to October, trade between the two countries reached $2.44 billion, marking an increase of 21.9% compared to the same period last year.

“This will be the third consecutive year that bilateral trade has broken records. China continues to be Azerbaijan's largest source of imports and its fourth-largest trading partner,” Lu Mei emphasized.

