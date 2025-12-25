Ministry Of Municipality Organises Public Cleanliness March

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Cleanliness Department, in cooperation with Qatari Diar, organised a public cleanliness march yesterday in Lusail Boulevard, under the slogan“One March... A Cleaner City.”

The march was held under the patronage of Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, and with the participation and attendance of several officials from various government and private entities.

Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs Eng Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani emphasised that the aim of the march was to highlight the significant efforts made by sanitation workers and to shed light on their vital role in maintaining public health and enhancing the urban landscape of the State of Qatar.

He pointed out that this initiative comes within the framework of providing support, appreciation, and respect to this group, noting that the Ministry of Municipality is keen, through these events, to convey a message of gratitude to them, in addition to urging the community to appreciate their work and cooperate with them in a way that contributes to facilitating their daily tasks.

Al Karani explained that the initiative reflects the true importance of partnership between government institutions, community organisations, and the private sector, which strengthens efforts in the sanitation sector and embodies collaborative work on the ground.

Director of the Public Cleanliness Department at the Ministry, Muqbil Madhour Al Shammari, stated that the second edition of the Public Cleanliness March, under the slogan“One March... A Cleaner City,” builds upon the success of the previous edition, with improved organisation and enhanced cooperation with the Ministry's partners in the public and private sectors, most notably Qatari Diar and several other leading national entities.

Al Shammari explained that the march aims to promote a culture of public cleanliness and make it an integral part of daily life, considering it a shared societal responsibility and a national value directly linked to improving the quality of life and preserving the beauty and sustainability of our cities.

He added that the march serves as a national awareness platform, bringing together government agencies, educational and community institutions, the private sector, and the media to reinforce the vital role of every individual in society in maintaining the cleanliness of our environment.

Head of the Awareness and Education Section at the Public Cleaning Department Hamad Hassan Al Tamimi revealed that the second edition of the march, held in Lusail, took on an interactive, carnival-like atmosphere, reflecting the event's educational and awareness-raising purpose.

Al Tamimi stated that the march aimed to integrate environmental awareness and public cleanliness with entertainment and community engagement. He explained that the event was designed to be an enjoyable experience for all participants, promoting a sense of social responsibility towards the environment in an innovative and engaging way.

The march saw the participation of approximately 600 workers from various participating entities and 32 specialised vehicles.

The Public Cleanliness march is an annual field march held in Lusail Boulevard, bringing together government entities, national companies, the private sector, community organisations, media, and the public in a shared awareness experience about the community's responsibility in maintaining the city's cleanliness, beauty, and sustainability.