Student Activity Centres For Spring Break 2025 Launched

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched the seasonal Student Activity Centres for the 2025 Spring Break, running from December 22 to 31, 2025.

This initiative reflects the Ministry's commitment to investing in students' free time in a way that contributes to developing their skills, honing their talents, and enhancing their personalities in an integrated manner.

The centres aim to provide a safe and stimulating educational environment that helps discover and develop student capabilities while strengthening national values, belonging, and loyalty to the country. Furthermore, they support cognitive, behavioural, and social aspects, which reflects positively on the students' educational and personal journeys.

These activities target Qatari and resident students in government schools, as well as Qatari students in private schools, specifically for the age group of 6 to 18 years. The programs are held during the morning period from 9am until 1pm.

The Programs and Activities Department at the Ministry's School and Student Affairs Directorate supervised the selection of six geographically distributed centres to cover various regions of the state. These include three centres for boys located at Khalifa Secondary School, Saad bin Moaz Primary School, and Doha Preparatory School, and three centres for girls located at Al Markhiya Primary School, Al Khor Secondary School, and Sawda bint Zama'a Preparatory School.

In its current session, the student activity centres rely on effective institutional partnerships that contribute to providing integrated and diverse programs covering educational, cognitive, health, sports, and behavioural aspects. The Ministry of Interior participates through its departments of safety, security, traffic, community policing, and human rights. The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs provides programs that enhance religious and moral values, while the Ministry of Public Health offers health and awareness workshops and provides nursing staff at the centres to ensure student safety and manage emergencies.

Additionally, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, various youth centres, the Qatar Sports for All Federation, and the Olympic and Sports Museum contribute diverse sports and entertainment activities. The NAMA Social Centre participates with training programs and workshops in manual skills and crafts, and the Qatar Red Crescent provides volunteers to support the organization of events within the centres.

The activities of the student centres will conclude on December 31. Electronic registration is currently open through the“Maaref for Public” portal on the official website of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The organization of these centres is part of the Ministry's continuous efforts to enhance the quality of comprehensive education and build a balanced student personality.

This supports investment in human capital and contributes to achieving the human and social development goals emanating from the Qatar National Vision 2030.