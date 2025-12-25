'Christmas Gift For All Of Us': Sudarsan Pattnaik On His New World Record

MENAFN - IANS) Puri, Dec 25 (IANS) Renowned international sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik successfully created a new world record on Thursday with a spectacular sand art installation titled“World's Biggest Apple and Sand Installation of Santa Claus” at Niladri Beach in Puri, Odisha.

The record-breaking artwork was created on the occasion of Christmas using nearly 1.5 tonnes of apples and sand, and was formally recognised by the World Records Book of India on December 24. The monumental installation stands as a unique blend of creativity, sustainability and festive spirit, drawing widespread attention from visitors and art enthusiasts.

Measuring an impressive 60 feet in length, 22 feet in height and 45 feet in width, the installation showcases Santa Claus holding a globe, symbolising global peace and harmony. The artwork highlights Pattnaik's distinctive style of conveying social messages through sand art, while celebrating the joy and spirit of Christmas.

The ambitious project was executed under the leadership of Sudarsan Pattnaik with the active participation of 30 students from his Sand Art Institute. Their involvement reflects the artist's continued commitment to mentoring young talent and promoting the art as a meaningful form of creative expression.

Speaking to IANS, Pattnaik expressed happiness over the achievement and said the installation was a Christmas gift for everyone.

“It's a matter of great pride for all of us. It's a Christmas gift for all of us. Around 1.5 tonnes of apples have been used to make this installation. I created it along with my students. The globe in the hand of Santa Claus is meant to convey the message of global peace. The new world record has been confirmed, and we are very happy about it,” he said.

The installation not only highlights artistic excellence but also reflects the festive mood surrounding Christmas.

Christmas is observed as a sacred religious occasion by Christians across the world and is also recognised as a global cultural celebration that brings people together through joy, generosity and goodwill.

Christians celebrate Christmas as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, whom they believe to be the Son of God. Over centuries, the festival has evolved to include a blend of religious observances and cultural traditions. Popular customs associated with Christmas include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church services, sharing festive meals with family and friends, and the symbolic presence of Santa Claus.

Christmas continues to symbolise hope, peace and compassion, and highlights values echoed through creative expressions such as Pattnaik's record-setting sand art installation.