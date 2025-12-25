Azizi Developments Celebrates Handover Of Beach Oasis I In Dubai Studio City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has commenced the handover of Beach Oasis I, its vibrant mixed-use community in the fast-growing Dubai Studio City.

Comprising 508 studios, 218 one-bedroom, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis I is a modern low-rise residential community that features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool – the highlight of the project's central courtyard – fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, and a central square with a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“The handover of Beach Oasis I marks another significant milestone in our journey to shape Dubai's urban landscape with strategically situated, amenity-rich, and outstandingly designed developments. This world-class project exhibits our uncompromising attention to detail. Beach Oasis is designed to enrich the lives of its residents in a multitude of ways, offering them exceptional lifestyle experiences in one of Dubai's most dynamic locations.”

Situated on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others.

Meanwhile, construction on Beach Oasis II, with its 452 studios, 209 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom units, is progressing rapidly, having now reached nearly 20% completion.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.