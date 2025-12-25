Vennela Kishore's First Look Poster From Ritesh Rana's Action Comedy 'Jetlee' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) The makers of director Ritesh Rana's upcoming action comedy, 'Jetlee', featuring actor Satya in the lead, on Thursday released the first look poster of actor Vennela Kishore in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the first look poster of the actor. It wrote, "Director can hide this man's NAME, not his AURA (Read it in Subhalekha Sudhakar garu's voice). Revealing @vennelakishore look from #JETLEE. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. A @RiteshRana's turbulence. Starring #Satya, RheaSingha, @vennelakishore. Produced by @ClapEntrtmnt. Presented by @MythriOfficial. Music by @kaalabhairava7."

The first look poster of Vennela Kishore from the film has the actor holding a book in his hand and looking out of a window from a flight.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as actor Satya is again teaming up with director Ritesh Rana for this film. The first look poster which was released a few days ago triggered huge excitement among fans.

The first look poster had Satya sitting atop a thundering aircraft with the line“I am done with comedy” stamped boldly above him. Ironically, that single sentence had fans giggling because a Ritesh Rana movie without comedy is like a flight without turbulence - impossible.

Jetlee, produced by Clap Entertainment's Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu, is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers. The production houses teaming up is being seen as an indication of the film's strength.

Touted as an action comedy entertainer, sources in the industry say 'Jetlee' will have thrills, twists, and high-voltage humour, all delivered in the unmistakable Satya-Rana style.

Although the details of the film's plot has been kept under wraps, sources say one can expect a movie in which danger and laughter sit side-by-side.

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha will be making her debut in Telugu cinema with this film. She will be playing the leading lady opposite Satya in the film, which will also feature Vennela Kishore and Ajay in important roles.

The technical team behind 'Mathu Vadalara' is working on this film as well. Kaala Bhairava is scoring the music for this film, which will have cinematography by Suresh Sarangam. Karthika Srinivas will serve as the editor and Narni Srinivas has taken charge as the production designer of this film.