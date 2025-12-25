Social Media Seen As Key Tool To Promote Early Childhood Dental Care In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Social media could play a significant role in helping parents in Qatar establish a“dental home” for their preschool-aged children, according to a new study conducted among parents visiting Sidra Medicine.

The study titled 'Social media as a path to acquire dental home for children: A cross-sectional study in Qatar' published in the latest issue of the Qatar Medical Journal, explored parents' awareness of the dental home concept and their willingness to use social media platforms to access oral health information and services for young children.

A dental home refers to an ongoing relationship between a dentist and a patient, beginning in early childhood, to ensure continuous, comprehensive oral healthcare.

The cross-sectional study surveyed parents and caregivers visiting Sidra Medicine. A total of 384 questionnaires were completed, reflecting a high response rate of 94%.

The findings showed strong interest among parents once they were introduced to the concept.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) expressed willingness to establish a dental home for their preschool children.



Sidra Medicine performs Qatar's first pediatric allogeneic stem cell transplantation

Academic partnerships strengthen media sector: Prof. Khalid Al-Shafi

Qatar emerges as MENA AI leader in global Government Readiness Index 2025 Education Ministry streamlines licensing for private schools in Qatar

Read Also

Most respondents were over the age of 30, with about half holding a college degree. Social media emerged as a powerful communication channel, with almost all participants reporting active use of digital platforms.

Around 60% said they preferred to receive oral health messages through social media, while nearly 11% remained unsure. Importantly, almost 60% believed that information shared on social media could influence their decision to seek a dental home for their child.

More than three-quarters (77.6%) agreed that social media would be an effective way to promote good oral hygiene practices among children. Facebook and Instagram were identified as the preferred platforms for receiving dental health information.

The study also highlighted the role of healthcare professionals in digital outreach. About 75% of respondents felt that primary care physicians or their representatives should use social media to send reminders and guidance related to dental home care.

Statistical analysis found no significant differences in perceptions based on parents' age, gender, or educational level, suggesting broad acceptance of social media as a health communication tool across demographic groups.

The researchers concluded that social media can serve as a valuable channel for spreading awareness about early childhood oral health and encouraging the establishment of dental homes. They also emphasised that paediatricians and primary care providers remain central to promoting this concept and guiding families toward preventive dental care.