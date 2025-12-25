Doha Hosts Meeting Of GCC Security Agencies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third meeting of the Higher Committee for the Joint Tactical Exercise of the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Arabian Gulf Security 4) was held in Doha, with the participation of representatives of the security agencies of the GCC member states.

The meeting comes as part of the final preparations for hosting the exercise.

The meeting was chaired by Staff Major General H E Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Technical and Specialized Affairs, while the delegation of the State of Qatar was headed by Staff Brigadier Mubarak Sheraida Al Kaabi, Assistant Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya” for Administration and Logistics.

The meeting reviewed the items on the agenda, including the organisational and technical aspects of the exercise, and the appropriate decisions were taken in this regard, contributing to enhancing readiness and developing field operational mechanisms.

The meeting is part of a series of preparatory meetings for the exercise scheduled to be held in early 2026 in the State of Qatar, aimed at strengthening joint security cooperation among the GCC countries.