Uzbekistan, Vietnam Strengthen Cooperation In Trade, Transport, Logistics
These issues were reviewed during the 8th meeting of the Uzbekistan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific and Technical Cooperation, held in Hanoi.
The meeting was co-chaired by Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
During the meeting, the parties assessed the current state of cooperation and outlined its future prospects.
Following the discussions, the Protocol of the 8th session of the Uzbekistan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission was signed, setting out a comprehensive package of agreed measures aimed at implementing the discussed projects and initiatives.
Earlier, a working group led by Ilzat Kasimov also held meetings with major Vietnamese companies. As a result of talks with Vingroup, a Cooperation Development Agreement was signed to further strengthen and expand the partnership.
