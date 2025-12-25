Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 860 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 860 Over Past Day


2025-12-25 02:05:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Facebook, as sited by Ukrinform.

As of December 25, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,456 (+7) tanks, 23,801 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 35,435 (+59) artillery systems, 1,579 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 (+0) air defense units, 434 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 94,797 (+600) tactical and operational drones, 4,107 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 71,274 (+149) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,029 (+0) specialized military vehicles.

Read also: Ukrainian border troops destroy Russian Murom-M complex, two EW stations on southern front

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 24, Ukrainian forces recorded 130 combat engagements along the frontline.

MENAFN25122025000193011044ID1110523756



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search