MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Facebook, as sited by Ukrinform.

As of December 25, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,456 (+7) tanks, 23,801 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 35,435 (+59) artillery systems, 1,579 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 (+0) air defense units, 434 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 94,797 (+600) tactical and operational drones, 4,107 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 71,274 (+149) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,029 (+0) specialized military vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 24, Ukrainian forces recorded 130 combat engagements along the frontline.