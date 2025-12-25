'Swan Lake' Ballet Staged In Baku With Participation Of Leading Soloists From France And Belarus

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has presented one of the masterpieces of world classical art-Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake" on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

The performance featured leading soloists from the Nice Opera Theatre (France) and the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus.

The classical production, consisting of three acts and four scenes, offered the audience an atmosphere of refined beauty, drama, and high choreographic artistry.

The role of Odette–Odile was performed by the leading soloist of the Nice Opera Theatre and Honoured Artist of Belarus, Ekaterina Oleynik, while the role of Prince Siegfried was embodied by the leading soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus, Konstantin Belokhvostik. The role of Rothbart was performed by Agamir Mirzoyev, and the Jester was portrayed by Mir Aydin Abdullayev. The pas de trois featured brilliant performances by Ayan Eyvazova, Liana Praga, and Timur Odushev.

The roles of the little swans were danced by Yulia Fershtandt, Leyla Narimanidze, Sabina Hajidadash, and Dinara Mammadova, while the large swans were portrayed by Honored Artist Elmira Suleymanova, Liana Praga, and Sabina Mammadova. The image of the authoritative princess was created by Larisa Semyonova, and the role of the patron was performed by Igor Kuznetsov.

The ballet was staged by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, with revisions by Alexander Gorsky and People's Artist of the USSR Gamar Almaszade. Rehearsals were conducted by People's Artist Medina Aliyeva, People's Artist Gulagasi Mirzoyev, and Honored Artist Yuri Lobachyov. The orchestra was conducted by People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov, and the performance was supervised by Honoured Artist Yuri Lobachyov. The concertmaster was Zulaykha Usubova, and the set designer was Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Anvar Almaszade.

The presentation of "Swan Lake" became a яркое cultural event, once again confirming Baku's high status as one of the centres of international ballet art.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.