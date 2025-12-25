Pulwama Man Found Dead In Houseboat In Srinagar, Probe On
Srinagar- A man from Pulwama district was found dead inside a houseboat in the Amira Kadal area of Srinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.
An official said that the body of the man was found inside a houseboat moored along the Jhelum River at Amira Kadal under mysterious circumstances.ADVERTISEMENT
He said police were informed immediately after the discovery, following which a team reached the spot and took cognizance of the matter.
“The body has been taken for medico-legal formalities to ascertain the cause of death,” the official said, identifying the deceased as Younis Nisar, a resident of Pulwama, reported news agency KNO.
Meanwhile, officials said this was the second such incident reported in Srinagar within a few hours, as an unidentified man was found dead near LD Hospital earlier in the day. Investigations have been taken up.
Unidentified Man Found Dead Near LD Hospital
