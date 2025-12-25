Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pulwama Man Found Dead In Houseboat In Srinagar, Probe On

Pulwama Man Found Dead In Houseboat In Srinagar, Probe On


2025-12-25 02:03:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A man from Pulwama district was found dead inside a houseboat in the Amira Kadal area of Srinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official said that the body of the man was found inside a houseboat moored along the Jhelum River at Amira Kadal under mysterious circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said police were informed immediately after the discovery, following which a team reached the spot and took cognizance of the matter.

“The body has been taken for medico-legal formalities to ascertain the cause of death,” the official said, identifying the deceased as Younis Nisar, a resident of Pulwama, reported news agency KNO.

Meanwhile, officials said this was the second such incident reported in Srinagar within a few hours, as an unidentified man was found dead near LD Hospital earlier in the day. Investigations have been taken up.

Unidentified Man Found Dead Near LD Hospital

MENAFN25122025000215011059ID1110523736



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search