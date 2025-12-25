'India's Opportunities In Sports Unlimited': PM Modi To Young Athletes At Sansad Khel Mahotsav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed players participating in the finals of the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' and the country's youth during the concluding programme held in Gujarat's Junagadh, highlighting the growing strength of India's sporting ecosystem and the role of youth in shaping the nation's future.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister spoke with players from across Gujarat and discussed their experiences in sports, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 is a nationwide grassroots sports initiative being organised across every Lok Sabha constituency in the country. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's Fit India and Khelo India visions, the programme aims to identify and nurture local sporting talent while promoting fitness, discipline and teamwork among the youth.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Just a while ago, I was talking to some of the players participating in this competition and in their enthusiasm, spirit, and excitement, I was able to see a glimpse of India's strength. The confidence I witnessed within these players fills millions of the country's youth with the same belief. That's why, in startups, space, science, and sports, India's youth have been waving their flag high in every field."

Emphasising government support for sportspersons, he added, "Through the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, our government is supporting athletes in every possible way. I am happy to know that you have received such a good platform to play and showcase your talent."

The Prime Minister said the Sansad Khel Mahotsav has evolved into a people's movement, drawing participation from diverse sections of society.

"From cities to villages, people from all walks of life are involved in this event. This proves the scale of this grand programme. As the parliamentarian from Kashi, I have been closely connected to this sports event in my constituency. I am happy to see that the youth have set new milestones through this event," he said.

Referring to the inclusiveness of the initiative, PM Modi noted that the event has created opportunities for a wide range of athletes.

"Even this year, this grand event, which ran for several weeks, has served as a strong platform for the youth. Many differently-abled athletes have also gotten the opportunity to advance through it. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the athletes and the youth of the country for this," he said.

Highlighting the changing landscape of sports in the country, the Prime Minister said that opportunities in India are no longer limited.

"In India today, opportunities in sports are not limited; they are unlimited. Today, an ecosystem has been created in the country. Today, even a child from the poorest of poor families can now reach the pinnacle at a young age," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about India's ambitions to host major international sporting events in the coming years, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, calling it a great opportunity for young athletes.

He said India is also making efforts to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

"The young people who are 10 or 12 years old today will represent India in the 2036 Olympics. We need to find them, nurture them, and bring them to the national stage right now," the Prime Minister said, stressing that the Sansad Khel Mahotsav can play a very important role in this journey.

Calling upon Members of Parliament to actively support grassroots sports, PM Modi added, "That's why I would like to tell all the Members of Parliament today: this is a great responsibility for you to find such talents in your constituencies who can raise India's name at the national and international stage, and even at the Olympics. Provide them with all possible help."

Further encouraging the athletes, he said, "Today, I want to convey a message to every athlete across the nation. You are competing not only for your personal success. You are representing your country, embodying the pride and dignity of the Tricolour. I also urge every parent to support their children in sports, providing them with chances to participate...because sports is not only a component of education. It is also crucial for maintaining a healthy body and a sound mind."

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 began on September 21 and is set to conclude later in the day, marking weeks of sporting competitions that have seen widespread participation across regions.