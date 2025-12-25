3 Powerful Hints Roman Reigns Is Set For Dramatic Heel Turn During WWE Comeback In 2026

Roman Reigns' recent setbacks, rivalries, and family shifts hint at a darker WWE return in 2026.

Over the past few months, Roman Reigns has endured a string of defeats that feel unusual for someone of his stature. He fell short in the WarGames match and previously suffered a loss to Bronson Reed. For a performer who once dominated the roster as a heel, these setbacks stand out. Reigns thrived when positioned as the ruthless leader of WWE, defeating veterans and asserting his dominance. The frustration of repeated losses could push him back into that role, setting the stage for a heel turn when he reappears in 2026.

Another telling moment came during the Men's WarGames match, when Roman Reigns clashed with Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The face‐off was intense, and Reigns made it clear that teaming with Rhodes was over. His words carried weight, hinting that their paths will cross again in a high‐stakes World Championship showdown. By putting Rhodes on notice, Reigns signaled that his return will not be friendly. The tension between the two suggests WWE is preparing for a feud that only works if Reigns embraces his darker side once more.

In Reigns' absence, The Usos have re‐entered WWE's tag team division, declaring their intent to chase the World Tag Team Championship. Jey Uso admitted he performs best alongside his brother, and their reunion closes the door on a full Bloodline comeback. With the twins focused on their own path, WWE appears ready to book Roman as a singles competitor. Without the family dynamic that once defined his run, the most logical direction is a heel return. Triple H's creative vision seems to favor Reigns stepping back into the role that made him unstoppable.