Bihar BJP Leader Murder Case: Khanpur SHO Suspended For Negligence

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) The Bihar Police on Thursday suspended Khanpur Station House Officer (SHO) in connection with the murder of BJP leader Rupak Sahani in Samastipur district.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh suspended the Khanpur Station House Officer for negligence.

Rupak Sahani, around 24 years old, was attacked near a shop located close to a temple in Shadipur village on Wednesday evening at Shadipur Ghat, under the Khanpur police station area.

Sahani, a BJP booth president, had earlier served as the President of Shadipur Panchayat.

He had been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party for a long time. His brother, Deepak Sahani, is the convener of the BJP district IT cell.

According to eyewitnesses, Sahani was sitting at the shop when three to four assailants suddenly arrived and opened fire at him.

He sustained multiple gunshot injuries and collapsed on the spot. The attackers fled on foot after the attack.

Residents immediately rushed the critically injured Rupak to the Khanpur Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, SP Arvind Pratap Singh personally reached the crime scene and reviewed the situation.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the spot.

Police have detained two suspects in connection with the case and are interrogating them.

According to the SP, complaints had earlier been lodged by both sides at the police station, indicating the possibility of an old rivalry.

However, the political angle has not been confirmed yet.

"Police have detained two people and are questioning them," SP Singh said.

Statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe all angles of the case.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area, and additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

BJP leaders have strongly condemned the murder and demanded swift and strict punishment for those responsible.