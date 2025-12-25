Acer Expands Its Nitro Gaming Lineup In The Middle East With New Nitro Lite And Nitro V 16 Slim Models

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates Acer continues to strengthen its gaming portfolio in the Middle East with the local availability of new Nitro Lite and Nitro V 16 Slim laptops in the UAE and KSA, designed for gamers and creators seeking powerful performance in sleek designs. Built to balance everyday versatility with reliable gaming power, the latest Nitro models deliver smooth gameplay, immersive visuals, and modern features at competitive price points.

Whether jumping into esports titles, handling creative workloads, or powering through daily tasks, Acer's expanded Nitro lineup offers flexible options to suit different performance needs and budgets.

Slim Performance for Everyday Gaming: Nitro Lite

The Acer Nitro Lite brings gaming-ready performance into a lightweight and minimal design, making it ideal for students, young professionals, and casual gamers who want power without bulk.

Powered by up to Intel® CoreTM i7 processors and available with NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4050 (6GB) or RTXTM 3050 (6GB) graphics, the Nitro Lite delivers smooth gameplay, faster rendering, and reliable performance across modern games and creative applications.

Its 16-inch FHD display offers sharp visuals and immersive screen space, while the slim chassis makes it easy to carry between classes, work, or gaming sessions with friends. With a balance of performance, portability, and affordability, the Nitro Lite is built for gamers who want flexibility without compromise.

Elevated Power in a Sleek Design: Nitro V 16 Slim:

Designed for users who want more performance headroom, the Acer Nitro V 16 Slim combines next-generation graphics with a refined, slim profile. With this, laptop users can experience seamless multitasking, smooth, no-lag gaming and video, and the power to get the most out of high-end creativity software.

Featuring the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 or RTXTM 5070 graphics, the Nitro V 16 Slim offers enhanced ray tracing, AI-powered performance, and smoother visuals for modern games and creative workflows. Its 16-inch display ensures immersive gameplay, while the optimized thermal design keeps performance stable during extended sessions.

With its clean design and powerful internals, the Nitro V 16 Slim is ideal for gamers who want a future-ready laptop that transitions seamlessly between work and play.

Built for the Nitro Community:

The expanded Nitro lineup reflects Acer's commitment to delivering accessible gaming solutions that combine performance, design, and value. From lightweight everyday gaming to more powerful slim machines, Nitro continues to empower a new generation of gamers across the region.