Karnataka Bus Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Condolences, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic mishap in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, in which 10 people have lost their lives.

In a message shared through the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. In light of the tragedy, the Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. Additionally, Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured in the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi..." said the Prime Minister, according to PMO India X post.

Details of the Accident

Earlier today, a tragic accident occurred on National Highway 48 near Gorlathu village in the Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, where a private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga collided with a lorry. The impact caused the bus, a sleeper coach, to catch fire. As per preliminary reports, more than 10 people are feared to have perished in the blaze. While nine others managed to escape unharmed, several individuals have been injured. They have been rushed to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga for treatment.

The lorry, which was travelling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, reportedly crossed the divider, causing the collision.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur Rural Police Station. Rescue operations are currently underway, and authorities are awaiting further details.

The cause of the accident is still uncertain. (ANI)

