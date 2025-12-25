Bajrang Dal Confronts Christian Women Wearing Santa Caps, Accuses Them Of Proselytisation (WATCH)

Members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly confronted a group of Christian women, wearing Santa Claus caps, in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, accusing them of engaging in religious proselytisation, and forced them to leave the area. According to a video and claims shared on social media platform X, activists of the right-wing organisation confronted the group including children questioning their presence and allegedly insisting that such activities be confined to private spaces rather than public areas. The visuals show the group being pressured to leave amid heated exchanges.

In #Delhi's #LajpatNagar, members of the #BajrangDal accused #Christian women wearing #SantaClaus hats of engaging in religious proselytization. They allegedly misbehaved with the women and forced them to leave the area. twitter/lWp3kYbISA

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) December 22, 2025

The post further alleged that women in the group were subjected to misbehaviour during the confrontation.

However, Asianetnews English could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims or the video circulating online.

Over the years, Bajrang Dal has been repeatedly linked to similar disruptions, where individuals or groups celebrating Christmas or wearing Santa caps have been accused of attempting religious conversions and subsequently forced to disperse.

Last year, incidents were reported from multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Haryana, during the Christmas season.

In Mumbai last year, Bajrang Dal members reportedly disrupted a children's event, allegedly compelling the young attendees to recite the Hanuman Chalisa instead of participating in Christmas celebrations, sparking widespread outrage and debate over religious freedom and public expression.