Sachin Tendulkar 2.0? Shashi Tharoor Urges BCCI To Call Up Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryvanshi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has compared Vaibhav Suryvanshi's talent to that of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Tharoor has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to call up the 14-year-old Suryavanshi into the national side.

"The last time a fourteen-year-old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar - and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India!" posted Tharoor on X, tagging Gautam Gambhir, BCCI, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar's official X accounts as well.

The last time a fourteen year old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar - and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India!@imAagarkar @GautamGambhir @bcci @sachin_rt Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2025

Record-Shattering Innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bihar sensation Suryavanshi played a record-breaking innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate League fixture against Arunachal Pradesh on December 24. He became the youngest cricketer (14 years and 272 days) to slam a century in men's List A cricket. It was also Vaibhav's first non-T20I ton in senior cricket, which came in just 36 deliveries, the third fastest century for India in List A.

This was Suryavanshi's seventh List A game, after debuting against Madhya Pradesh in December 2025. Additonally, Suryavanshi shattered former South African cricketer AB de Villiers' record for the fastest 150 in men's List A cricket. The 14-year-old Suryvanshi slammed reached the 150-run mark in 59 deliveries, surpassing de Villiers' 64-ball milestone against the West Indies in 2015.

Suryvanshi departed after scoring 190 runs off 84 deliveries with the help of 16 fours and 15 sixes at an astounding strike rate of 226.19.

Bihar Posts Highest List A Total in Dominant Win

Coming to the Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh VHT match, Suryavanshi's astonishing 190 and his skipper Sakibul Jani (128* in 40 balls, with 10 fours and 12 sixes) shared the spotlight with the hat-trick of centuries was completed courtesy of Ayush Loharuka (116 in 56 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes) as Bihar posted 574/6, the highest total in List A cricket history. A helpless Arunachal Pradesh crumbled to heaps for 177/10 in 42.1 overs and lost the one-sided match by 398 runs.

