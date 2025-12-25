CBK Books Govt Employee In Fake Jobs & Land Allotment Scam

File photo

Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against suspended government employee for duping poor and unemployed persons through fake job appointments and forged land allotment orders in Srinagar.

According to a statement, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted a chargesheet in FIR No. 54/2023 under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 IPC before the Hon'ble Court of the 4th Additional Munsiff Judge, Srinagar, against accused Fouzia Afzal D/o Mohd Afzal Magray R/o Rehmatullah Colony, Sector-B, Fruit Mandi, Parimpora, Srinagar.

The statement reads, the case originated from a complaint alleging that the accused, a Class-IV employee posted in the office of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, indulged in gross criminal misconduct by issuing fake allotment orders of shops and plots. During investigation, it was revealed that these forged orders bore fabricated signatures of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and carried a forged seal of the District Magistrate, Srinagar.

It reads, Upon receipt of the complaint, a detailed probe was initiated by EOW Kashmir. The investigation revealed that the accused had duped lakhs of sums from many innocent poor persons and unemployed youth on the false pretext of providing shops at Jehangir Chowk, 5-marla plots at Bemina, and appointment orders for Junior Assistant posts in various government departments. Fake allotment orders and documents bearing forged signatures were supplied to victims to make the fraud appear genuine.

“Further investigation revealed that the accused acted in her private capacity after office hours, impersonating high-ranking government officials of various departments including the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and Divisional Commissioner's Office, Kashmir,” the statement reads further.