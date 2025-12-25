Ukrainian Air Assault Troops Disable Russian Gvozdika Howitzer In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 78th Separate Air Assault Brigade reported this on Facebook.

The enemy equipment was deployed near the village of Kulbaky, about 7 km from the Ukrainian border. Russian forces had been using the self-propelled artillery system to shell Ukraine's Sumy region.

Air assault troops of the 78th Brigade detected the enemy artillery system using aerial reconnaissance. After the target was confirmed, Ukrainian forces carried out a precise strike on the Gvozdika, disabling the self-propelled howitzer.

Overall, in November, unmanned systems units of the 78th Separate Air Assault Brigade neutralized 123 Russian invaders, including 50 killed, hit 195 enemy shelters, 40 of which were destroyed, and also destroyed two UAV pilot shelters.

In addition, Ukrainian forces neutralized 10 enemy drones, three vehicles, five motorcycles, three automatic grenade launcher/machine-gun positions, four artillery guns, one mortar, and 30 communication antennas belonging to Russian forces.

A total of 416 targets were hit.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck positions of Russian drone operators in the towns of Siversk and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine