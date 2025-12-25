Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Border Guards Wipe Out Russian Tank, Artillery Gun On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front

Ukrainian Border Guards Wipe Out Russian Tank, Artillery Gun On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front


2025-12-25 01:03:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which also released video footage of the combat operation.

In areas of the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector where the enemy was attempting to hold positions and build up forces, drones of the Furia strike unmanned aerial systems unit of the Hart Border Guard Brigade were actively operating.

Ukrainian defenders struck an enemy artillery piece, a tank, several vehicles, and locations where enemy personnel were dispersed.

Read also: Ukrainian air assault troops disable Russian Gvozdika howitzer in Kursk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, drone operators destroyed an enemy Nona-S self-propelled mortar system and a Strela-10 air defense system in the Kherson region.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

MENAFN25122025000193011044ID1110523657



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search