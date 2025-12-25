Ukrainian Border Guards Wipe Out Russian Tank, Artillery Gun On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front
In areas of the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector where the enemy was attempting to hold positions and build up forces, drones of the Furia strike unmanned aerial systems unit of the Hart Border Guard Brigade were actively operating.
Ukrainian defenders struck an enemy artillery piece, a tank, several vehicles, and locations where enemy personnel were dispersed.Read also: Ukrainian air assault troops disable Russian Gvozdika howitzer in Kursk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, drone operators destroyed an enemy Nona-S self-propelled mortar system and a Strela-10 air defense system in the Kherson region.
Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade
