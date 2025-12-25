Ukrainian Experts Join NATO Loyal Dolos 2025 Exercise

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this, as sited by Ukrinform.

Lessons drawn from Russia's war against Ukraine were incorporated into the scenario to prepare military personnel for operations in rapidly changing conditions. This marked the first direct involvement of Ukrainian experts in a NATO exercise of this type.

“Participation of Ukrainian JATEC experts in Loyal Dolos 2025, a key element of NATO's training under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, holds strategic significance for us, as it is the first time Ukraine's representatives have been involved in practicing the Alliance's collective security mechanisms,” emphasized Valerii Vyshnivskyi, Ukraine's Senior National Representative to JATEC and Director for Program Implementation at the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center.

According to Vyshnivskyi, this involvement helped NATO recognize Ukraine as one of the most experienced participants in the regional security system and highlighted the importance of interaction with Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces.

During the exercise, about 1,500 military personnel and civilian experts across multiple European locations worked together to assess the capabilities of one of NATO's rapid deployable corps as a warfighting corps.

The management group directing the event from the Joint Forces Training Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland, ensured that the exercise was challenging, dynamic, and realistic

Loyal Dolos exercises are designed to refine and validate the Alliance's ability to operate seamlessly across multiple domains.

NATO general highlights Ukrainian combat experience most valuable to Alliance

According to the Ministry of Defense, Loyal Dolos 2025, the flagship NATO training event this year, focused on land operations with integration of other domains, in line with the Alliance's strategy to build more interconnected and adaptive forces.

Earlier, JATEC representatives also took part in the Red Hyena 45 military-strategic game, which contributed to developing long-term NATO policies toward Russia.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine