Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 25. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 43 currencies fell compared to December 24. The official rate for $1 is 742,713 rials, while one euro is valued at 874,911 rials. On December 24 the euro was priced at 879,056 rials.

Currency Rial on December 25 Rial on December 24 1 US dollar USD 742,713 746,437 1 British pound GBP 1,002,807 1,006,586 1 Swiss franc CHF 941,654 945,167 1 Swedish króna SEK 80,997 81,290 1 Norwegian krone NOK 74,214 74,192 1 Danish krone DKK 117,125 117,685 1 Indian rupee INR 8,268 8,336 1 UAE Dirham AED 202,236 203,250 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,417,425 2,429,541 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 265,104 266,536 100 Japanese yen JPY 476,609 466,490 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 95,513 95,966 1 Omani rial OMR 1,929,801 1,939,591 1 Canadian dollar CAD 543,188 544,348 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 433,356 435,245 1 South African rand ZAR 44,568 44,694 1 Turkish lira TRY 17,311 17,425 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,427 9,566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 204,042 205,065 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 56,678 56,982 1 Syrian pound SYP 67 68 1 Australian dollar AUD 498,152 499,578 1 Saudi riyal SAR 198,057 199,050 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,975,301 1,985,205 1 Singapore dollar SGD 578,517 580,704 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 608,022 611,271 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 24,000 24,131 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 354 355 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 516,506 520,781 1 Libyan dinar LYD 137,228 137,988 1 Chinese yuan CNY 105,866 106,204 100 Thai baht THB 2,387,013 2,396,907 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 183,581 183,671 1,000 South Korean won KRW 514,332 504,005 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,047,550 1,052,803 1 euro EUR 874,911 879,056 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 144,520 146,501 1 Georgian lari GEL 275,676 276,977 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 44,390 44,530 1 Afghan afghani AFN 11,355 11,290 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 254,790 258,278 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 436,890 439,081 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,263,400 1,270,407 1 Tajik somoni TJS 80,527 81,190 1 Turkmen manat TMT 212,316 213,391 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,572 2,621

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,362,358 rials and $1 costs 1,156,507 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 954,745 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 810,484 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.32-1.35 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.56-1.59 million rials.