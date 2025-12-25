Azerbaijani Oil Shows Uptick In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.48, or 0.73%, on December 24 from the previous level, coming in at $66.62 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.46, or 0.72%, to $64.53 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.49, or 1.44%, to $34.62 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.45, or 0.71%, to $63.52 per barrel

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.