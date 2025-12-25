Ignite ATL Inc. Announces The Launch Of Its Creative Hub In Historic Blandtown & Opens Call For Art

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 24, 2025 8:53 am - A transformative moment for youth, community identity, and creative placemaking on the Westside BeltLine

ATLANTA, GA (December 25, 2025) - Ignite ATL Inc. proudly announces the grand launch of the Ignite ATL Inc.'s NextGen Lab, a groundbreaking youth innovation and arts facility located at the intersection of Ellsworth Industrial and the Westside BeltLine Trail. This milestone coincides with the official Call for Art for the Blandtown Youth Art Exhibit:“REBIRTH,” a community-rooted showcase celebrating artistic expression, cultural identity, and the future of Atlanta's Westside.

With this launch, Ignite ATL Inc. embraces its role as a catalyst for youth empowerment, creative workforce development, cultural preservation, and neighborhood revitalization throughout the Westside BeltLine Creative Corridor.

A Historic Location with Deep Roots in Blandtown

Ignite ATL Inc. NextGen Lab is located in the heart of Blandtown, one of Atlanta's earliest Black-founded working-class communities. Once home to factories, small Black-owned businesses, and industrial work sites, Blandtown suffered decades of rezoning, displacement, and erasure that threatened its cultural identity.

Today, the area is undergoing rapid redevelopment but Ignite ATL is intentionally stepping in to preserve the community's creative soul. By situating youth programming at this historically significant address, Ignite ATL ensures that young people remain visible, valued, and integral to the neighborhood's future.

The intersection of Ellsworth Industrial and the Westside BeltLine Trail has emerged as a cultural gateway, an ideal location for a creative hub focused on innovation, technology, music, arts education, and youth-driven placemaking.

Ignite ATL's NextGen Lab is a multidisciplinary center of excellence where young creatives can access real training, internships, mentorship, and professional opportunities like creative residencies.

This is Atlanta's newest youth ecosystem model, connecting teens and young adults to pathways in music, entertainment, tech, art, robotics, gaming, culinary arts, and media.

“Ignite ATL Inc. meets youth at the intersection of creativity, workforce development, and cultural identity,” says Founder and CEO Kandis Knight.

“Opening Ignite's NextGen Lab in Blandtown ensures that the youth of Atlanta, especially Westside youth, have direct access to the industries shaping our city's future. We are right at the gateway to help and support our amazing young creatives.”

The Blandtown Youth Art Exhibit:“REBIRTH” | Call for Art

Ignite ATL's launch is accompanied by the Blandtown Youth Art Exhibit, a powerful creative showcase of uplifting stories of transformation, heritage, and renewal. The exhibit will be held inside Ignite's NextGen Lab.

SUBMISSIONS:

January 5 - February 5

Ages: 10–25

Theme: REBIRTH

This exhibit is a platform for young creators to share their voice, uplift the community, and participate in the artistic revival of the Westside.

The Ignite ATL's NextGen Lab is a modern-day community arts anchor that is firmly rooted in history, built to ignite the future.

About Ignite ATL Inc.

Ignite ATL Inc. is a youth-centered creative, cultural, and workforce development organization serving Atlanta's next generation of visionaries. Through programs in music, film, STEAM culinary arts and entrepreneurship. Ignite ATL equips young people with industry skills, professional opportunities, and transformative internships, mentorship and creative residencies.

For Submissions, Media, or Vendor Inquiries:

Email screenshots of your submission and register on our website:

Email:...

Also please follow Instagram: @igniteatl