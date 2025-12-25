Ukrainian National Guards Thwart Russian Mechanized Assault, Destroy Dozens Of Enemy Vehicles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, who also released video footage of the combat operation.

Pivnenko said that in recent weeks Russian forces have increasingly used heavy equipment to support infantry attacks. At the same time, Ukrainian units are promptly detecting and destroying both enemy infantry and armored vehicles.

“Over the past several weeks, Russian infantry attacks have increasingly been accompanied by heavy equipment,” he noted.

The commander added that the released footage shows the results of combat operations in the area of responsibility of the National Guard brigade Chervona Kalyna.

“Yes, their latest large-scale mechanized assault ended with dozens of enemy heavy vehicles burned,” Pivnenko emphasized.

He also reported that during the battle, Russian forces chaotically changed directions of movement, detonated on minefields, and came under strikes by Ukrainian drones.

“In panic, the Russians reverted to their proven tactic of two-wheeled assaults, which were also methodically and swiftly destroyed by the brigade's drones and artillery,” the commander concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to December 24, 2025, amount to approximately 1,200,370 personnel, including 1,090 killed over the past day.

Photo: National Guard of Ukraine