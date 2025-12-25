Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On Anniversary Of AZAL Plane Crash

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On Anniversary Of AZAL Plane Crash


2025-12-25 12:04:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media on the first anniversary of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

Azernews presents the post:

MENAFN25122025000195011045ID1110523570



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search