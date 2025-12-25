Sanjay Dutt's Baloch Dialogue In Dhurandhar Lands Ranveer Singh's Movie In Gujarat HC: What's Controversial?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A controversy over a dialogue from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt's Blockbuster movie Dhurandhar reached the Gujarat High Court.

A writ petition was filed before the court, seeking the removal of allegedly offensive dialogues referring to the Baloch community in the Hindi film Dhurandhar, Ahmedabad Mirror reported on Thursday.

The petition was filed by two members of the Baloch community.

What did the court say?

On Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court declined to grant immediate relief on the petition.

According to Ahmedabad Mirror, Justice Aniruddha P Mayee refused to issue an injunction, observing that the impugned statements appeared to reflect the personal opinion of a fictional character and did not directly infringe the petitioner's legal rights.

Meanwhile, the Indian Express report claimed that the court orally sought to know how the petitioner had been prejudiced due to the dialogue as the film was based in a region outside India.

The court orally remarked,“The [film is about a] dispute between the two neighbouring countries and you are saying that you are being defamed in India... You have to substantiate how you have been prejudiced... You are trying to take something out of context...”

The court scheduled the next hearing for January 9.

What's the controversial dialogue?

The controversy centres on a dialogue delivered by actor Sanjay Dutt in the movie Dhurandhar. Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Asla in the film.

The line -“I always tell the big boss that you can trust a crocodile, but never a Baloch” - triggered sharp reactions. The petitioner claimed that the dialogue paints the Baloch community in a derogatory and demeaning manner.

Members of the Baloch community living in India reportedly said their sentiments were deeply hurt, terming the portrayal insulting, provocative and without basis.

The petitioner's counsel contended that the dialogue in the film“compared the community to an animal that cannot be trusted” and“did not specifically mention any particular character of the community or a gang but appears to be a general statement," the Indian Express reported.

The petitioners also submitted that the film's visuals and words referring to the community are“anti-caste and racial.”

According to the Indian Express, the petitioners' counsel submitted before the court that the Baloch community is part of a large area of Balochistan, which extends from countries located in the North West to India, extending to Iran and Pakistan, as well as parts of Gujarat in India.

The petitioners argued that the scene violates provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, as well as guidelines issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which prohibit content that defames or disparages any caste or community.