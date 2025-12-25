Salman Khan To Aamir Khan: 4 Bollywood Actors That Debuted In The Year 1988

Superstar Salman Khan is about to turn 60. Born on December 27, 1965, Salman entered films in 1988. Many other stars also made their debut this year. Find out about 4 such actors, one of whom has passed away while another now drives an auto

Debut Film: Biwi Ho To Aisi

Salman Khan had a supporting role in this J.K. Bihari-directed film, with Farooq Sheikh and Rekha in the lead. The movie flopped. Salman has now acted in over 100 films. Last seen in the disaster 'Sikandar', his next film 'Battle of Galwan' will release in 2026.

Debut Film: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Aamir Khan became an overnight star with this blockbuster. Known as Mr. Perfectionist, he has done over 60 films. His next movie is 'Happy Patel', set for a 2026 release.

Debut Film: Salaam Bombay

Irrfan debuted in this Mira Nair film and did over 60 movies. He passed away from cancer in 2020 at 53. His film 'Angrezi Medium' released just before his death.

Debut Film: Salaam Bombay

At 12, Shafiq starred in this film, winning a National Award. Raised in a Bengaluru slum, he now drives an auto-rickshaw and works as an assistant director.