'US Now Aware Of China's Hegemonic Designs': Ex-Diplomat After Pentagon Flags Arunachal Claim

Former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev on Wednesday welcomed the US report, stating that it's a significant development as the US is now taking notice of China's tactics in Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking with ANI, Sachdev said, "It's quite interesting to note that the US Defense Department is beginning to take notice of Chinese hegemonic designs concerning India. It has in its report mentioned the details of Arunachal Pradesh-related developments."

Pentagon Report on China's 'Core Interests'

A recent Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress has flagged China's claim over India's Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated "core interests", alongside Taiwan and major maritime disputes. This move underscores Beijing's broader national strategy to achieve the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049. The report noted that China's leadership has expanded the scope of its "core interests" to include sovereignty claims and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, and the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Diplomat's Analysis of US Stance

Sachdev added that the US has been vocal about China's actions in Ladakh, but only now is it highlighting developments in Arunachal Pradesh. "In the past, it has been quite extensive in detailing Ladakh-related developments between India and China, but has been quiet on Arunachal Pradesh-related developments. Now that it has taken cognisance of these moves, I think it shows that the Defense Department of the United States is better aware of arm-twisting and other tactics that China deploys with India in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Concern Over Brahmaputra Dam Omission

Sachdev expressed concern that the report doesn't mention China's dam construction on the Brahmaputra River, which could impact India and Bangladesh. "They have not taken into cognisance the Brahmaputra dam building project and that itself is the world's largest hydroelectric dam in an earthquake-prone zone in which countries such as India and Bangladesh are likely to be affected," he said.

China's Warning Dismissed

China has asked the US not to interfere in its matters, but Sachdev dismissed this as "ludicrous" given China's own comments on US relations with neighbouring countries. "So all that adds up to more complete knowledge within the US executive and legislative system on ties between India and China. China asking the United States not to interfere is ludicrous when they themselves make every bone to talk about United States relations with India or other countries that neighbour China. So this needs to be thrown out of the window," he said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)