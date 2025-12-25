Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Movie Collects ₹600 Crore In India

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable box office march, crossing Rs 600 crore in India within just 20 days. Aditya Dhar's action espionage thriller is now among the biggest blockbusters ever

Dhurandhar showed remarkable consistency on Day 20 by earning an estimated Rs 17.75 crore net in India. This pushed its total domestic collection to Rs 607.25 crore, a rare feat achieved in under three weeks. Despite entering its third week, the film continues to attract strong footfalls across major circuits.

The film opened to an explosive first week with Rs 207.25 crore, followed by an even stronger second week adding Rs 253.25 crore. Recent weekend numbers remained impressive, with collections of Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday, proving its sustained audience appeal.

On the international stage, Dhurandhar has already surpassed Rs 900 crore worldwide and is inching closer to the Rs 1,000 crore club. Its domestic figures alone place it near landmark records, putting pressure on long-standing benchmarks set by films like Baahubali: The Beginning and surpassing hits such as Animal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Strong storytelling, positive word of mouth, and a powerful lead performance have driven its success. A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled for an Eid release on March 19, 2026, with a wider multilingual rollout including South Indian languages.