Night Temperature Drops Below Zero In Kashmir Tourists Arrive For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) Night temperature across Kashmir Valley dropped below the freezing point on Thursday due to a clear night sky as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast generally dry weather till the year-end in J&K.

Srinagar city had minus 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, while Gulmarg ski resort and Pahalgam hill station had minus 5.8 and minus 4.4 as the minimum temperature, respectively.

Jammu city had 8.1 degrees Celsius, Katra town 8.4, Batote 4.7, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 0.3 degrees as the night's lowest temperature.

For the first time after many days, people were seen lighting small fires around water taps in Srinagar city and other places to de-freeze them.

Bright sun on a clear sky greeted people in the morning, providing some relief from the bone-chilling cold in the Valley.

In Jammu city, people are also complaining of cold during the night, though there is little comparison between the colder nights of the Valley and those in Jammu city.

A good number of tourists have already arrived in Kashmir after the snowfall in the higher reaches. These people are here to celebrate Christmas and would move over to Gulmarg and other hill stations to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Hotels in Srinagar, Gulmarg and other places are gradually returning to life as people connected with the tourism industry hope and pray that the coming year witnesses a record number of visitors.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold, known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan', started on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During this period, the gap between day and night temperatures narrows down causing different water bodies to freeze partially or completely.

The minimum temperature often drops to minus 6 to 7 degrees, while the maximum temperature hardly touches two digits during Chillai Kalan.

But for the people, the 'Kangri' is the best bet to beat the chill. Kangri is an earthenware pot filled with charcoal embers, encased in a hand-woven wicker basket with two handles for carrying.