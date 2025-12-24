Doha Design District And Slane House Host Sport, Fashion And Lifestyle Pop-Up

Doha Design District (DDD), in collaboration with Slane House, successfully concluded a three-day fashion and sports pop-up at the DDD Atrium.

The activation, held during the final week of the Arab Cup, brought together sport, lifestyle, design and culture, positioning the district as a platform for creative exchange and community engagement.

In a press statement, DDD director Dana Kazic said:“The pop-up demonstrated how design-led environments can bring people together through shared experiences and conversation. Our collaboration with SLANE House and with many other entities, continue to activate spaces that celebrate creativity, support regional talent, and connect local and international perspectives at culturally significant moments for the city.

Slane House co-founder Nabil Guedioura said:“As a former professional football player, I've seen firsthand how sport shapes culture and brings people together. With Slane House, we're creating a space where ideas cross disciplines, where sport meets design, and where young talent helps define what the future of lifestyle can look like. Doha Design District shares this vision, and together we're building something meaningful for the region.”

The pop-up opened with an exclusive VIP night, followed by two days open to the public, welcoming a diverse audience of designers, athletes, creatives, media and visitors.

A key highlight of the activation was the exclusive pre-launch by FIFA 1904, which added an international sporting dimension and reinforced the event's role as a meeting point between global brands and regional creative voices.

Throughout the three days, Slane House offered a curated environment in DDD that went beyond retail, creating a space for dialogue, discovery and collaboration. Local and regional designers were spotlighted, while panel discussions and informal conversations explored the evolving relationship between sport, culture, and design.

Organisers noted that the activation encouraged interaction between brands, creators, and audiences, reflecting a shared commitment to community-centered cultural experiences. This collaboration amplified DDD's role as a connector between design, retail and lifestyle, providing platforms that support independent brands and emerging talent.

Set against the cultural and sporting significance of the Arab Cup, the pop-up became a timely cultural moment in Doha's calendar. Interactive installations, branded environments and media engagement opportunities enhanced the visitor experience, reinforcing DDD's position as a hub for design-led activations that encourage conversation, creativity and connection.