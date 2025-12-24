His Unparalleled Contributions Can't Be Forgotten: PM Modi On Madan Mohan Malaviya's Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the founder of Banaras Hindu University, remembering him as a towering figure who played a key role in awakening national consciousness, advancing social reform, and strengthening India's freedom movement.

Marking Malaviya's birth anniversary, the Prime Minister highlighted his lifelong dedication to the service of the nation and his lasting contribution to education and social upliftment.

In a post on X, PM Modi said,“On the occasion of his birth anniversary, respectful homage to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji, who remained dedicated throughout his life to the service of the motherland. He played an important role in awakening national consciousness, along with social reform, to break the chains of slavery. His unparalleled contribution to the field of education in the country can never be forgotten.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the veteran freedom fighter and educationist, describing him as a great social reformer whose ideas continue to inspire generations.

In his message on X, Shah said that Malaviya believed education to be the most powerful tool for social reform.

“Believing education to be the fundamental mantra of social reform, Malaviya Ji, through the establishment of Banaras Hindu University, inspired the youth towards modern education rooted in Indian cultural values and also made a significant contribution in transforming the press into a medium for nation-building,” he said.

Shah further noted that Malaviya's lifelong commitment to social causes left a deep impact on the nation.“The contributions of Mahamana, who was lifelong committed to efforts for the eradication of untouchability and farmer welfare initiatives, will remain eternally memorable,” he added.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda also remembered Malaviya as a pioneer of education and a champion of Indian cultural values.

Paying tribute, Nadda said,“The revered Malaviya Ji, a pioneer of education, instilled the foundation of character building in the youth by intensifying the idea of Indianness in the hearts of one and all. His invaluable contribution to the protection of our mother tongue and eternal culture is worthy of reverence.”

He added that Malaviya's ideals continue to guide the nation.“His great life story will forever inspire us all in the creation of an egalitarian society and the service of the nation,” Nadda said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Malaviya, recalling his multifaceted role as a freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer.

In a post on X, Singh said,“As a great warrior of the freedom struggle, a renowned educationist, and a social reformer, he made education, moral values, and social unity the strong foundation of nation-building. His invaluable contribution through the establishment of institutions like Banaras Hindu University will continue to empower India's intellectual consciousness and inspire future generations in building a strong, self-reliant nation.”

Madan Mohan Malaviya, born in 1861, was one of the most prominent leaders of India's freedom struggle. He was widely respected for promoting Indian culture, values and education, and for his efforts to foster national unity during a critical phase of the independence movement.

He founded the Banaras Hindu University in 1916 with the vision of blending modern scientific education with India's ancient cultural and spiritual traditions. Malaviya firmly believed that education was central to national awakening, social reform and self-reliance.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, Malaviya served as its president four times and consistently worked for Hindu-Muslim unity during the freedom struggle. He was also a strong advocate of press freedom and played a significant role in journalism, editing newspapers such as The Leader to spread nationalist ideas.

Popularly known as“Mahamana” for his integrity, moral stature and selfless service, Madan Mohan Malaviya opposed social evils, championed the use of Hindi, and worked tirelessly to strengthen India's cultural identity. In recognition of his immense contribution to the nation, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2015.