La Marquise Jewellery Opens Fourth Boutique In Doha At The Four Seasons Hotel, The Pearl, Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) La Marquise Jewellery, a leading name in luxury fine jewellery, proudly inaugurated its 22nd boutique in Doha, located in the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel, The Pearl.

The grand opening was attended by esteemed dignitaries and guests and was inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Thani and Mr. Nishith Shah, CEO of La Marquise Jewellery.

The boutique showcases La Marquise's signature collections, combining timeless craftsmanship with contemporary design and offers an exclusive luxury experience for discerning clientele in Qatar. The Doha store reflects the brand's commitment to excellence, providing a curated space where customers can explore exquisite pieces, from engagement rings and bridal sets to statement necklaces and fine diamond jewellery.

The opening of this boutique responds to the growing demand and popularity of La Marquise Jewellery in the region, with collections increasingly loved by local clientele for their elegant designs, exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Doha and offer our valued clients an exceptional jewellery experience in this iconic location,” said Nishith Shah, CEO La Marquise Jewellery.

La Marquise Jewellery's Doha boutique further strengthens the brand's growing network of luxury retail destinations across the region, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in fine jewellery craftsmanship and design.