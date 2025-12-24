Rockbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Advances Path To Unlock Alaska's Copper And Critical Minerals Potential

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) and may include paid advertising.

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) is at the forefront of exploring and developing North America's essential mineral assets. According to a recent article, the company“is driving Alaska's next phase of industrial and economic expansion through the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ('UKMP') – a collection of copper, cobalt, zinc, and other critical minerals. Trilogy's most recent milestone underscores the vital importance of Alaska as a focal point for America's mineral independence and global clean energy supplies... The company recently announced the issuance of federal right-of-way permits for the Ambler Access Project ('AAP'), a 211-mile, industry-purpose road linking Alaska's Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District. The decision, an outcome of a presidential directive under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act ('ANILCA'), establishes needed federal authorizations while also enabling engineering updates, construction planning, and new funding avenues... The execution of the permits is 'a pivotal milestone for both the Ambler Road and the State of Alaska,' according to Trilogy's CEO, Tony Giardini. The Ambler Mining District 'has the potential to strengthen the United States' ability to secure domestic supplies of copper and other critical minerals essential to national defense, energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and the rapid growth of AI data centers.'”

To view the full article, visit

About Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On Dec. 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits, which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMQ are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN