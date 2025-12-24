Rockbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Advances Nevada Flagship Project With Strategic Drill Campaign

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) was featured in a recent article that discussed acceleration of its flagship Santa Fe Mine, located in Nevada. The company is“organizing a reverse-circulation drill rig to conduct a strategic drill program aimed at upgrading and expanding the project's shallow oxide reserve. Lahontan, known for its position within the Walker Lane trend, is shifting its focus from broad resource definition to more technical groundwork that precedes mine planning and permitting, indicating progress in Santa Fe's efforts towards mineral exploitation... Lahontan currently has a program of 25 drill holes summing up to 4,000 meters with a focus on the York and Slab zones. These areas contain near-surface oxidation mineralization where previous drilling has shown extensive silver-gold potential. The coming RC campaign is designed to transform resources from the inferred to the indicated category while spreading its overall resource tentacles, setting the company up for economic and engineering evaluation in 2026.”

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold is a Canadian mine development and exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions. Through its U.S. subsidiaries, the company controls four gold and silver properties in Nevada, three of which are 100%-owned and one controlled via a low-cost option to acquire full ownership. With a clear near-term path to production, Lahontan is focused on unlocking oxide gold and silver value from past-producing, infrastructure-rich projects. For more information, visit the company's website at .

