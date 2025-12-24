Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World-Class Experts Meet At The Aesthetics Tech Forum


2025-12-24 11:02:36
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Octane's Aesthetics Tech Forum, a leading event in the aesthetics technology space, invites physicians, industry leaders, investors, and enthusiasts for two days of interactive networking and business. The event is set to take place on January 8-9, 2026.

The event venue, the Pendry Newport Beach in California, offers scenic ocean views with world-class amenities for the guests to relax and enjoy. Ranked 8th in Travel & Leisure's Best Hotels in the world, attendees can connect with peers and industry icons while enjoying the world-class dining...

To learn more, please visit .

