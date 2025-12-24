QC Distributes Food Baskets To Needy People In Côte D'ivoire

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has launched a humanitarian initiative to distribute food baskets to vulnerable groups in several villages and underserved neighbourhoods in the Yopougon district of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The project benefited about 7,200 individuals, including widows, retirees, and low-income families. This intervention is part of QC's ongoing efforts to ease the living burdens faced by these communities, particularly amid the economic challenges confronting societies across West Africa.

The distribution was carried out in the presence of Adama Bictogo, president of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire, alongside Mubarak bin Hussein al-Marri, Qatar's ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, and Engineer Hasan Owda, country director of QC's office in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

Al-Marri emphasised that the launch of QC's food assistance, attended by the president of Parliament, reflects the Ivorian leadership's deep commitment to social solidarity and supporting the most vulnerable. He described the initiative as a practical embodiment of noble humanitarian values.

He added that this effort underscores Qatar's pioneering humanitarian role in assisting disadvantaged groups worldwide. Humanitarian work, he noted, remains a solid bridge fostering fraternal ties between nations, strengthening the robust bilateral relations between Qatar and Côte d'Ivoire, built on mutual respect and constructive co-operation in social and humanitarian fields.

The envoy affirmed that these efforts help alleviate the financial strain on needy families and provide them with a sense of food security.

For his part, Owda said that this project continues QC's humanitarian mission through a series of initiatives, including food basket distributions, which reached a total of 7,179 beneficiaries across the most underserved villages.

He pointed out that QC's interventions in Côte d'Ivoire go beyond emergency relief, involving development projects such as building classrooms, mosques, and water wells, as well as providing tools and equipment for economic empowerment programmes. In 2025 alone, the organisation implemented around 100 projects benefiting more than 12,000 people in Abidjan.

Owda added that a memorandum of understanding was recently signed with the UN Development Programme to collaborate in the fields of health, economic empowerment, and youth capacity-building.

Plans for 2026 include major initiatives to expand education, healthcare, and water projects, aiming to promote sustainable development and deliver tangible impact on the lives of local communities.

Qatar Charity humanitarian food baskets